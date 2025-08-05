UAE bucks global trend as non-oil trade rises

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade rose by nearly a quarter on an annual basis in the first six months of 2025, bucking the global trend as the Emirates continues to diversify its economy and forge trade international partnerships.

The value of non-oil foreign trade for the January-June period jumped to more than Dh1.73 trillion ($470 billion), double the level of five years ago. In comparison, the average growth of global trade during the first half of this year was about 1.75 per cent.

The UAE’s foreign trade was worth Dh5.23 trillion ($1.4 billion) last year, a 49 per cent rise from the levels achieved in 2021.

One important driver of the UAE’s flourishing non-oil trade is the country’s economic relationships with an expanding list of partner states.

The country has signed 28 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepa). This is opening new markets, boosting trade and investment flows, and removing tariffs.

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade also jumped 34.7 per cent annually to Dh195.4 billion ($53.2 billion) in the first half of this year amid the emirate’s diversification efforts. The emirate's exports, imports and re-exports rose from January to the end of June, Abu Dhabi Customs said.

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PAKISTAN SQUAD Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (test captain), Babar Azam (T20 captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

The Bio Name: Lynn Davison Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi Children: She has one son, Casey, 28 Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite Author: CJ Sansom Favourite holiday destination: Bali Favourite food: A Sunday roast

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.