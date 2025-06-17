How concerns grew over Iran's nuclear programme

In the early hours of June 13, explosions were heard across Iran. Israel had targeted Iranian commanders, cities and nuclear sites including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a large-scale attack.
Iran's nuclear programme has been part of the conversation of many leaders around the globe. However, it has been a significant concern for US presidents, especially Donald Trump in his second term.
Developing capabilities
The programme started in the 1950s with the help of the US. However, in the mid 1990s and early 2000s, international concern was raised about Iran's capability to create highly enriched uranium (HEU). Accusations began that Iran was secretly trying to develop nuclear weapons.
In the following years, the US, the UN and other countries targeted Iran with sanctions, leading to a difficult economic period for Iranians.
Things changed in 2015, when Iran signed – alongside China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Key conditions centred on the reduction of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, the number of nuclear centrifuges and limiting the level of uranium enrichment to less than 4 per cent, enough for civilian purposes. Enrichment above 90 per cent is used for creating nuclear weapons. In return, all sanctions on Iran would be lifted.
However, in May 2018, President Trump ended the US participation and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to accelerate its nuclear programme.
Latest assessment
On June 9 this year the Institute for Science and International Security published a report summarising information in the International Atomic Energy Agency's quarterly report.
The document stated that as of May 17, Iran had more than 14,500 advanced centrifuges installed at the Natanz and Fordow fuel enrichment plants. It said Iran was undertaking “the near-final step” of breaking out from the restrictions of the nuclear agreement, converting its 20 per cent stock of enriched uranium into 60 per cent enriched uranium at a greatly expanded rate.
