Chart of the week: Trump's deals during his visit to the Gulf

US President Donald Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/">four-day visit to the Gulf</a> was full of cultural exchanges and, more importantly, deals. During the first foreign tour of his second presidency, Mr Trump secured $2 trillion in commercial deals and investment agreements for the US, according to the White House. Different topics were on the table during the tour. However, some were more present throughout, such as technology and AI.