China's Xi Jinping 'ready to work' with Trump after holding last meeting with Biden

Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the last time as US President on Saturday, as the departing administration aims to lower tensions before Donald Trump takes office in January promising a tougher line against Beijing.
The two leaders had a "candid, constructive discussion" on a range of issues, the White House said following the meeting in Lima on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum - their first talks in seven months.
Meeting only two months before Mr Trump's inauguration, the pair "stressed the importance of responsibly managing competitive aspects of the relationship", Washington added.
President Xi said Beijing is ready to maintain relations with the US under Mr Trump, despite "ups and downs" between the countries.
"China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged," he said in brief opening remarks ahead of the meeting, adding that Beijing "is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand co-operation and manage differences".
Washington and Beijing have continued to be largely at odds under President Biden, with tension mounting over a range of issues including Taiwan, trade, cyber-espionage and Chinese support for Russia.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Mr Xi in August, seeking to mend relations before the November presidential elections.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Beijing last summer, discussing trade and "open communication" with Chinese leaders, weeks after a Chinese warship sailed within 150 metres of an American destroyer and a Canadian frigate in the Taiwan Strait.
Speaking on Saturday, Mr Biden said the US stance on Beijing's "one China" policy remains "unchanged" and that Washington expects differences over Taiwan to be resolved "by peaceful means". He called for an end to China's "destabilising" military activity around the self-ruled island, which Beijing views as its territory.
While the departing US President has prioritised diplomacy to address conflicts with Beijing, Mr Trump has pledged to "directly confront" China on foreign policy and economic issues.
He has vowed to impose 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports as part of "America First" trade measures. The Republican president-elect also plans to install several hawkish figures on China to senior jobs, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state and representative Mike Waltz as national security adviser.
