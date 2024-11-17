China's Xi Jinping 'ready to work' with Trump after holding last meeting with Biden

Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the last time as US President on Saturday, as the departing administration aims to lower tensions before Donald Trump takes office in January promising a tougher line against Beijing.

The two leaders had a "candid, constructive discussion" on a range of issues, the White House said following the meeting in Lima on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum - their first talks in seven months.

Meeting only two months before Mr Trump's inauguration, the pair "stressed the importance of responsibly managing competitive aspects of the relationship", Washington added.

President Xi said Beijing is ready to maintain relations with the US under Mr Trump, despite "ups and downs" between the countries.

"China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged," he said in brief opening remarks ahead of the meeting, adding that Beijing "is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand co-operation and manage differences".

Washington and Beijing have continued to be largely at odds under President Biden, with tension mounting over a range of issues including Taiwan, trade, cyber-espionage and Chinese support for Russia.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Mr Xi in August, seeking to mend relations before the November presidential elections.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Beijing last summer, discussing trade and "open communication" with Chinese leaders, weeks after a Chinese warship sailed within 150 metres of an American destroyer and a Canadian frigate in the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Biden said the US stance on Beijing's "one China" policy remains "unchanged" and that Washington expects differences over Taiwan to be resolved "by peaceful means". He called for an end to China's "destabilising" military activity around the self-ruled island, which Beijing views as its territory.

While the departing US President has prioritised diplomacy to address conflicts with Beijing, Mr Trump has pledged to "directly confront" China on foreign policy and economic issues.

He has vowed to impose 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports as part of "America First" trade measures. The Republican president-elect also plans to install several hawkish figures on China to senior jobs, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state and representative Mike Waltz as national security adviser.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Five personal finance podcasts from The National To help you get started, tune into these Pocketful of Dirham episodes · Balance is essential to happiness, health and wealth · What is a portfolio stress test? · What are NFTs and why are auction houses interested? · How gamers are getting rich by earning cryptocurrencies · Should you buy or rent a home in the UAE?

Afro%20salons %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFor%20women%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESisu%20Hair%20Salon%2C%20Jumeirah%201%2C%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EBoho%20Salon%2C%20Al%20Barsha%20South%2C%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EMoonlight%2C%20Al%20Falah%20Street%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFor%20men%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMK%20Barbershop%2C%20Dar%20Al%20Wasl%20Mall%2C%20Dubai%3Cbr%3ERegency%20Saloon%2C%20Al%20Zahiyah%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EUptown%20Barbershop%2C%20Al%20Nasseriya%2C%20Sharjah%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

COMPANY PROFILE ● Company: Bidzi ● Started: 2024 ● Founders: Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid ● Based: Dubai, UAE ● Industry: M&A ● Funding size: Bootstrapped ● No of employees: Nine

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

German plea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the German parliament that. Russia had erected a new wall across Europe. "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. Mr Zelenskyy was applauded by MPs in the Bundestag as he addressed Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he said, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 appeal to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

Small%20Things%20Like%20These %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Tim%20Mielants%3Cbr%3ECast%3A%20Cillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Watson%2C%20Eileen%20Walsh%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

The%20Kitchen %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EDaniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Kibwe%20Tavares%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKane%20Robinson%2C%20Jedaiah%20Bannerman%2C%20Hope%20Ikpoku%20Jnr%2C%20Fiona%20Marr%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A