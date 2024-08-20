Germany to summon Iranian Ambassador over closure of German Language Institute in Tehran

Germany's foreign office said it was summoning the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday over the closures of two German-linked language schools.
Iran's judiciary said the the branches were closed due to "illegal activities and financial fraud", it's Mizan news agency reported. Photos showed signage outside one fo the branches of the German Language Institute of Tehran, which is linked to the German Embassy, being removed.
"Additionally, there have been reports of violations by other Germany-affiliated centres and investigations in this matter are ongoing," Mizan added.
Germany said there was "no justification" for the closures, which will leave many without qualifications or schooling. It planned to summon the Iranian ambassador to discuss the matter, a statement released on Tuesday evening said.
"Language exchange forms the foundation of mutual understanding. The Institute is a well-known and well-loved place of encounter where people go to great lengths to promote language learning amid challenging conditions," Germany's foreign ministry said, calling for the institute to be allowed to resume teaching.
"The Iranian Ambassador will be summoned to the Federal Foreign Office," it added.
In 1995, Iranian authorities shut down Tehran’s Goethe International Institute, which was part of over 100 sites around the world promoting German culture, language and education.
'Worse than a prison sentence'
Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome.
“It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said.
“They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be.
“Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact.
“It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships.
“It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”
