Iran-backed Iraqi militia group hit in strike

A base to the south-west of Baghdad used by Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, a state security agency including several Iran-aligned armed groups, was hit in a strike on Tuesday night, it said.
At least three people were killed in the strike and two others wounded, Reuters reported, quoting police and medical sources.
The group said that at 9.30pm local time, their forces were hit by an explosion “whose nature was unknown, resulting in a number of martyrs and the injury of others”.
US Central Command did not immediately comment.
The attack comes days after an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq resumed rocket attacks on US military bases in the country and in eastern Syria.
The militias began increasing attacks after the start of the Israel-Gaza war.
Hours earlier, Israel said it had launched a strike in a southern Beirut suburb in Lebanon against a Hezbollah commander in retaliation for an attack on the occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 children.
The strike killed at least three people, including a woman and child, and injured about 74.
The US has claimed responsibility for previous strikes against Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq.
Washington and Baghdad have been in talks in recent months over the withdrawal of the remaining US troops in the country.
About 2,500 US troops are in Iraq in an advisory and training capacity, after helping the country to defeat ISIS in 2017.