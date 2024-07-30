Iran-backed Iraqi militia group hit in strike

A base to the south-west of Baghdad used by Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces, a state security agency including several Iran-aligned armed groups, was hit in a strike on Tuesday night, it said.

At least three people were killed in the strike and two others wounded, Reuters reported, quoting police and medical sources.

The group said that at 9.30pm local time, their forces were hit by an explosion “whose nature was unknown, resulting in a number of martyrs and the injury of others”.

US Central Command did not immediately comment.

The attack comes days after an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq resumed rocket attacks on US military bases in the country and in eastern Syria.

The militias began increasing attacks after the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

Hours earlier, Israel said it had launched a strike in a southern Beirut suburb in Lebanon against a Hezbollah commander in retaliation for an attack on the occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 children.

The strike killed at least three people, including a woman and child, and injured about 74.

The US has claimed responsibility for previous strikes against Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq.

Washington and Baghdad have been in talks in recent months over the withdrawal of the remaining US troops in the country.

About 2,500 US troops are in Iraq in an advisory and training capacity, after helping the country to defeat ISIS in 2017.

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano Rating: 3.5/5

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

Celta Vigo 2

Castro (45'), Aspas (82') Barcelona 2

Dembele (36'), Alcacer (64') Red card: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier, in Bangkok UAE fixtures Mon Nov 20, v China; Tue Nov 21, v Thailand; Thu Nov 23, v Nepal; Fri Nov 24, v Hong Kong; Sun Nov 26, v Malaysia; Mon Nov 27, Final (The winners will progress to the Global Qualifier)