Who is the top Hezbollah commander targeted by Israel's strike on Beirut?

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

An Israeli strike Tuesday night targeted top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr, who Israel media has described as the head of the group's operations room, also known as Hajj Mohsen.

The fate of the commander, previously sanctioned by the US, remains unknown. The drone strike killed at least one woman and injured 68 people.

In 2019, the US government's Rewards for Justice program offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Mr Shukr was described as a "senior advisor on military affairs to Hasan Nasrallah, secretary-general of the powerful armed group Hezbollah.

He serves on Hezbollah’s highest military body and has played a significant role in aiding Hezbollah fighters and pro-Syrian regime troops in their military campaign against Syrian opposition forces in Syria.

Hezbollah has played a key role in propping up the army of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad during the 13-year civil war.

The US State Department said Mr Shukr "played a central role in the October 23, 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps Barracks in Beirut which killed 241 US military personnel and wounded 128 others".

They said he was a close associate of the highly revered former Hezbollah military commander Imad Mugniyeh, who was killed in a 2008 Damascus car bombing that the group blamed on Israel.

The Israelis said their strike came in retaliation for rocket fire from Lebanon that killed 12 children over the weekend, saying it had targeted the commander responsible for the attack. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the strike.

"The IDF (army) carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the military said in a statement, referring to the Druze Arab town in the occupied Golan Heights where the children were killed on Saturday.

The Iran-backed group has attacked Israeli targets in northern Israel and in the occupied Golan Heights as part of a wider, Iranian-led retaliation against Israel for its current war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 39,400 Palestinians since October 7.

Hezbollah has decided to respond to any Israeli retaliation for the Majdal Shams strike and has rejected diplomatic efforts to convince it otherwise, two sources – a member of parliament close to Hezbollah and a political source close to the party – said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Israel has killed and assassinated several Hezbollah commanders.

