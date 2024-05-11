Tunisian police raids lawyers' bar offices and arrest prominent lawyer Sonia Dahmani

Plain clothes police officers raided The Lawyers’ House, one of the Tunisian Lawyers Bar offices in Tunis, and arrested prominent Tunisian lawyer Sonia Dahmani on Saturday evening, an activist said.

Tunisian prosecutors issued a subpoena against Ms Dahmani on Friday after opening a case against her for a statement she made on a Tunisian radio show.

“What kind of extraordinary country [Tunisia] are we talking about? The one that half of its youth want to leave?,” Ms Dahmani said in the show which is reportedly the statement because of which a subpoena for her arrest had been issued.

– This is a breaking news story and will be updated