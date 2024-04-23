President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Albanian and Australian ministers

President Sheikh Mohamed and senior Emirati figures welcomed Albanian and Australian ministers to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The head of state met with Taulant Balla, Minister of Interior of Albania, at the Sea Palace. Mr Balla also met Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Minister of Interior and Deputy Prime Minister.

The President further met with Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia.

Also pictured with Mr Marles was Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs.