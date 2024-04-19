Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Record rainfall causes widespread flooding and travel disruption in UAE
- Indians vote in world’s largest general election
- Olympic torch lit ahead of this summer’s games
- Donald Trump appears in court for historic trial
- Tesla announces layoffs as it aims to become 'lean and innovative'
- UAE club ends Al Hilal’s world-record winning streak
- Ex-Sharjah university professor embarks on gruelling run across Australia
- Golfer claims second Masters title with four-shot victory at Augusta
- Samsung reclaims its position as world's top smartphone manufacturer
- Photos of the day: Fifth anniversary of Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Updated: April 19, 2024, 6:00 PM