Bishop and worshippers injured in Sydney church stabbing

A bishop and several worshippers were injured when a man wielding a knife attacked them in a Sydney church on Monday.

Four people were injured in the incident at Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, about 30km west of the city centre.

Officers have detained a suspect. The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being treated by paramedics.

The service was live streamed and footage captured the moment the suspect leapt at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel.

As police detained the knifeman, video purportedly showed at least hundreds of people gathering outside to demand he be handed over.

Over 5,000 individuals have gathered outside the church, demanding the surrender of the assailant involved in today's stabbing incident. Riot police are on site, maintaining order.

It is the second stabbing incident in two days in Sydney after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney's Bondi area on Saturday.

The New South Wales ambulance service said at least four people were injured including a man in his 50s who was taken to hospital in a serious condition. There are 11 ambulances on the scene.