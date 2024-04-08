Cameron to face questions on UK arms exports to Israel on US visit

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is expected to face questions about arms exports to Israel on a visit to Washington amid growing pressure after the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza.

Lord Cameron will tell US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the deaths, which included three British citizens, were “completely unacceptable” and he will also call for “major changes”.

The Foreign Secretary will also continue to push for a “full, urgent and transparent” investigation into the deaths of the aid workers.

Although Downing Street has insisted the government is “completely united” in its stance towards Israel, Lord Cameron is widely seen as having taken a more strident approach towards criticism of the country.

The Foreign Secretary is expected to use the trip to underscore the need “to ensure the safety of aid workers on the ground”.

The UK and US “have been clear in Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law”, the Foreign Office said.

During the trip to the US, Lord Cameron will also urge politicians across the Atlantic to approve a stalled package of aid for Ukraine which he says is “vital” for US and European security.

Lord Cameron will push for Ukraine to be given the resources needed to “hold the line” and “go on the offensive” in 2025.

He will urge politicians to “change the narrative” on support for Kyiv while the multibillion dollar deal remains held up on Capitol Hill.

The Foreign Secretary was expected to tell Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, to stop his colleagues from continuing to block the support amid opposition from hardliners aligned with Donald Trump.

It is the latest of several interventions made by Lord Cameron over the additional funding for Ukraine. Earlier this year, he warned Congress not to show “the weakness displayed against Hitler” in the 1930s.

On his latest visit, Lord Cameron will meet key figures across Congress to call for them provide the extra $60 billion (more than £47.5 billion), the Foreign Office said.

He will say that nothing can match the pace and scale of US support, which remains “the keystone in the arch” in the fight for democracy, the department said.

“Success for Ukraine and failure for Putin are vital for American and European security,” the Foreign Secretary said in a statement on Monday.

“This will show that borders matter, that aggression doesn’t pay and that countries like Ukraine are free to choose their own future.

“The alternative would only encourage Putin in further attempts to re-draw European borders by force, and would be heard clearly in Beijing, Tehran and North Korea.

“US support for Ukraine has massively degraded the military capacity of a common adversary, Russia has lost half of its pre-invasion land combat power, and a quarter of its original Black Sea fleet, while creating jobs at home and strengthening the Western alliance and Nato.”