Four killed in attack near synagogue on Tunisia's Djerba island

Two visitors and a police officer were killed in an attack near a synagogue on Tunisia's island of Djerba, the country's Ministry of the Interior said on Tuesday evening.

The synagogue is a popular Jewish pilgrimage site.

The ministry said a member of the naval national guard in Aghir Djerba killed his colleague and then headed for the Ghriba synagogue.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the synagogue, he opened fire on nearby security units.

Troops killed the gunman before he reached the synagogue.

Six police officers and four visitors were injured in the attack.

Two of the injured police officers later died, as did two visitors, one of whom was Tunisian and the other French.

The ministry confirmed that the synagogue had been cordoned off and the area secured.

“The search is continuing to find out the reasons for this treacherous and cowardly attack,” the ministry said.

The annual pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to Djerba, a major holiday resort off the coast of southern Tunisia located 500km from the capital Tunis.

Jewish worshippers attend the annual pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue in southern Tunisia. AFP

The pilgrimage site has had tight security since Al Qaeda militants bombed the synagogue in 2002, killing 21 tourists.

Tunisia, a mostly Muslim country, is home to one of North Africa's largest Jewish communities.

Although there are now fewer than 1,800 members of the community, Jews have lived in Tunisia since Roman times.