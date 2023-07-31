Syrian warlord loyal to Assad condemns public anger over crashing economy

A Syrian warlord loyal to Bashar Al Assad has admonished the president's supporters for their criticism of deteriorating living conditions.

The stern rebuke by Waseem Al Assad comes as the Syrian pound sinks to new lows against the dollar and some loyalists blame the leadership directly.

“Go work the land, and not do videos and sit-ins and this nonsense,” Waseem Al Assad, who is a distant cousin of the president, said in a video statement.

He said those unhappy with the malaise must avoid tying it to the ruling Baath Party and the security apparatus.

“They gave their blood on your behalf,” Waseem Al Assad said.

His outburst indicates unease among Syria’s ruling elite about increased frustration in the President’s Alawite minority, amid economic decline and growing lawlessness.

One of them, the writer Lama Abbas, last week blamed "the leadership" directly for the economic crisis, and specifically mentioned the Baath Party.

When secret police moved against Ms Abbas, another Alawite figure called intelligence agents “cowards”.

New Economy

Waseem Al Assad was once seen as a junior member of the Assad clan who amassed fortunes in the war economy in the past decade, displacing more established members of the family.

His militia is mostly active in the Latakia coastal mountain region, a stronghold of the President’s minority Alawite sect, and operates in Sunni areas taken over by Shiite Iraqi militias supported by Iran in eastern Syria.

He is subject to US and other western sanctions. The British government describes him as a “strongman for the Syrian regime, who facilitates the manufacturing and smuggling” of the amphetamine known as Captagon.

Damascus unrest

“Don’t sow sedition. I am one of the people who knows … what the capabilities of the government are,” he said in an apparent reference to recent unrest in the southern Damascus suburb of Jaramana.

Street gunfights erupted and shopfronts were smashed in the unrest, which reportedly occurred after a member of the Druze community in the area was wounded by a gunshot and Palestinian refugee residents of Jaramana were blamed.

Jaramana is a lower-middle class area of Damascus that has been hard hit by the economic crisis.

Refugees fled to the suburb over the past 13 years from other districts in and around the capital that were overrun by the Syrian military in the civil war.

“You think we can control the dollar exchange rate?” Waseem Al Assad said. “Instead of helping the state you pressure it. Shame on you."

The Syrian pound is trading at about 13,000 to the US dollar, compared with 8,500 in May, when Damascus was readmitted to the Arab League and hope among Bashar Al Assad's supporters rose that regional investment, particularly from the Gulf states, would pour in.

The Hamidiyah bazaar in the old city of Syria's capital Damascus on February 1, 2022. AFP

On the eve of the Syrian revolt against the Assad family rule in 2011, the Syrian pound was trading at about 50 to the dollar.

By the end of the year, Syria was in civil war after the authorities used violence to crush the protest movement, which included a wide mix of secular, pro-democracy groups and Islamists.

In the past several days, security agents reportedly entered the home of Ms Abbas on the outskirts of Damascus.

In a video last week, she said that the system had failed. But she was not arrested after her children confronted the agents.

“The government, parliament, officials, ministers and the leadership – all have proven their failure, with distinction,” Ms Abbas said in the video

“The education system has collapsed. It is corrupt. The judiciary is corrupt. Everything else has become corrupt."

Regime discontent

Among the people who came to her defence was Bashar Barhoum, an Alawite satirist.

In a video, he described the security officers who went to her home as “cowards” and condemned the Baath Party for supporting such practices, calling it a traitor group.

The Baath Party took power in a 1963 coup, mounted by mainly Alawite officers. In 1970, another coup led by Hafez Al Assad, father of President Assad, who was in the air force and deposed a fellow Alawite officer.

Veteran Syrian political analyst Ayman Abdel Nour said that the recent social media videos “shows how bad the situation is, even in core regime areas".

But Mr Abdel Nour said “the loyalists are worn from the inside", which severely limits their ability to come up with an alternative to Bashar Al Assad.