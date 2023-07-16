Iraq's Al Sudani in Syria for counter-terrorism and trade talks with Bashar Al Assad

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani began an official visit to neighbouring Syria on Sunday for talks with President Bashar Al Assad on ways to prevent the “infiltration of terrorists”, the government said

“The visit comes upon an invitation from the Syrian President more than a month ago,” government spokesman Basim Al Awadi told The National.

The leaders will meet and discuss “terrorism, ways to protect the borders and prevent the infiltration of terrorists”, Mr Al Awadi said.

“This is a very important issue as Syria and Iraq are complaining about it.”

The countries share a 600km desert border that has continued to see militant activity even years after the defeat of ISIS in late 2017.

In recent years, drug trafficking has also increased, with the trade of the amphetamine-like drug Captagon rising in the region, much of it across the Syria-Iraq border.

“This is one of the most important topics during the visit mainly the proliferation of Captagon that impact Iraqi and Syrian youth,” Mr Al Awadi added.

The leaders will also discuss ways to grow trade relations and the possibility of Syria joining the ambitious $17 billion Development Road initiative.

The infrastructure project will connect southern Iraq to the border with Turkey, from where it will connect to rail and European road and rail networks.

In early June, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Baghdad and appealed for humanitarian support in the wake of a simmering, decade-long conflict and a devastating earthquake in February.

The visit comes more than two months after the Arab League agreed to end Syria's suspension from the 22-member bloc.

The suspension was a response to Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s repression of pro-democracy protests in 2011 that sparked further conflict.

Assad supporter

Since the onset of the turmoil, Iraq has positioned itself as a firm supporter of Mr Al Assad’s regime, unlike other Arab countries that cut ties with Syria.

Iran-backed Shiite militias, ostensibly under Iraqi government control, have also been fighting alongside Syrian regime forces and maintain a presence in much of the country.

Iraq abstained from the 2011 vote that resulted in Damascus's suspension. For years, Iraqi officials have been lobbying to reinstate Syria.