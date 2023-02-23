EU suspends Syrian sanctions for six months to speed up quake aid deliveries

EU member states will no longer have to give permission to aid groups before sending supplies and services

Workers unload boxes of aid from the Norwegian Red Cross, at the Damascus international airport on February 22. Sana / AFP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Feb 23, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL