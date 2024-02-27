Live Blog
Palestinian child is evacuated from a building hit by Israeli air strikes on February 26, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. Getty Images

Israel-Gaza war live: Biden says Israel will halt offensive during Ramadan if deal reached

The ceasfire deal would see Hamas release all hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting

  • Biden hopes Gaza ceasefire will be in place by next week
  • US President says Israel agrees to halt offensive during Ramadan if deal reached
  • US military destroys Houthi weapons prepared to launch towards Red Sea
  • Hezbollah fires 60 rockets in response to Baalbek strikes
  • Rights groups say Israel further blocking Gaza aid in defiance of UN court
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,782, with 70,043 wounded
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 27, 2024, 6:24 AM