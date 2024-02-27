Israel-Gaza war live: Biden says Israel will halt offensive during Ramadan if deal reached

<p><img src="https://arena-cdn-g.imgix.net/site-media/644641990e35c1d7739cc4aad2d1383f024660e17f517f75ad0ec935.jpg"></p><p>US President Joe Biden said Israel had agreed to halt its Gaza offensive during Ramadan under a ceasefire deal that is being negotiated.</p><p>"Ramadan's coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," Mr Biden said on Monday in an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on the US network NBC.</p><p>Mr Biden said n Monday that he hopes there will be a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war in place by "the end of the weekend".</p><p>“My National Security Adviser [Jake Sullivan] tells me that we're close … we're not done yet,” he said during a visit to New York.</p><p>The US has been working with Egypt and Qatar to broker an agreement that would lead to Hamas releasing the remaining hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting.</p><p>An earlier proposal by the three sides was rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas made a counter-offer that he called “delusional”.</p><p>The US earlier vetoed a UN Security Council resolution, tabled by Algeria, that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.</p><p>Washington gave continuing negotiations with Cairo and Doha over a deal to enact a pause in the fighting as its reason.</p>