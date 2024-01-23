LATEST NEWS
Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 21, 2024. Israel Defense Forces / Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Israel-Gaza war live: 'We will not stop fighting until absolute victory', says Netanyahu

Army says 21 soldiers killed when Hamas missile detonated explosives set to demolish buildings

  • Israeli drone kills civilian at entrance of Khan Younis hospital
  • Suez Canal Authority says ships damaged by Houthis can use its shipyards
  • Netanyahu promises 'We will not stop fighting' in tribute to soldiers
  • US and Britain conduct joint air strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen
  • Israeli drones target 'anyone moving' at Red Crescent hospital
  • Israeli troops encircle Khan Younis
  • More than 25,490 Palestinians killed and 63,354 wounded since war began
100 days of Israel Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 23, 2024, 12:52 PM