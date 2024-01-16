LATEST NEWS
The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) launches Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea Jan. 12, 2024. As a part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

Israel-Gaza war live: US targets Houthi anti-ship missiles in new strike

Missiles were being prepared to target ships in the region, US official says

  • US preparing for ‘escalation’ after strikes on Houthis
  • Shipping firms suspend Red Sea activity over US pressure, Houthis say
  • Iraqi Kurdistan repeats request for defence system after Iranian attack
  • EU imposes sanctions on Hamas political leader Yahya Sinwar
  • Gaza death toll rises to 24,285, with 61,154 injured
Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 16, 2024, 5:47 PM