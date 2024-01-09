LATEST NEWS
Smoke billows from Israeli bombardment in the Khiyam plains near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon on January 8, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by RABIH DAHER / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah targets Israel’s northern command base in retaliation

Israel assassinated Hamas deputy Saleh El Arouri in Beirut last week, the first time it had attacked the Lebanese capital since 2006

LATEST NEWS
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Herzog says ICJ case 'preposterous' in Blinken meeting
  • Hezbollah targets Israel’s northern command base
  • Destruction in Tulkarm refugee camp following Israeli raid
  • UN warns of ‘devastating consequences' from greater Israeli offensive
  • Hezbollah commander Wissam Al Tawil killed in Israeli strike
  • Jordan says Netanyahu must not be allowed to drag region into wider war
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 23,210, with 59,167 injured
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

undefined
undefined
Updated: January 09, 2024, 10:42 AM