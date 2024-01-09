Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah targets Israel’s northern command base in retaliation

<p><em>Jamie Prentis</em> reports from Beirut:</p><p>Hezbollah on Tuesday targeted the headquarters of Israel’s northern command in response to the assassination of two senior officials in the Iran-led Axis of Resistance.</p><p>The Israeli military said Hezbollah had hit the base in Safad, around 20 kilometres south of the Lebanese border, with combat drones.</p><p>Israel assassinated Hamas deputy Saleh El Arouri in Beirut last, the first time it had attacked the Lebanese capital since 2006.</p><p>On Monday, an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed Wissam Tawil, a senior commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force. He is the most senior Hezbollah figure to die since the group engaged in daily cross-border attacks with Israel on October 8.</p>