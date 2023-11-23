Israel-Hamas hostage deal beset by delays

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel is on tenterhooks as it waits on a much-anticipated hostage deal that has been beset by delays amid fears that the fragile arrangement might fall through at the last minute.

Under the deal, Gaza-based militant group Hamas will exchange 50 hostages it abducted from southern Israel on October 7 for up to 150 female and child Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

There were widespread reports on Wednesday that the agreement would be activated at 10am Israel time on Thursday, ushering in a four-day cessation of hostilities and beginning the process of swapping captives and letting in much-needed humanitarian aid for Gazans.

That hope was dashed late on Wednesday night, after Israel’s national security adviser said no Hamas hostages would be released before Friday.

Palestinian officials told AFP on Thursday that the delay happened because of last-minute disagreements over which hostages would be released and how the process would take place.

Israeli soldiers during their country's Gaza invasion. Reuters

Qatar, a key negotiator in the talks, said on Thursday morning that the deal would nonetheless be activated in the coming hours.

The conflicting reports highlight the fragile nature of the deal struck between two adversaries – each side has vowed to totally destroy the other – underlining the pressing need for international mediation at the highest level.

On Wednesday, The National reported on the tense negotiations, which featured constant brinkmanship and distrust.

Lead Qatari negotiator Mohammed Al Khulaifi, who has played a key role in the talks, told CNN on Thursday that the “work [to release hostages] was extremely intensive as you can imagine, it’s a period of high escalation, military clashes, humanitarian escalation, ground invasion”.

“Even the temporary ceasefire was not being considered at the early times by the Israelis, [but] our continuous efforts [and] continuous talks with the parties made that a reality,” he added.

Israel has unleashed an intense campaign on Gaza since October 7 when Hamas launched its assault on southern Israel that led to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and about 240 being taken hostage.

More than 14,500 Gazans have been killed since the war began, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

David Cameron, the new UK foreign secretary, tours Kibbutz Be'eri, which was devastated by Hamas's October 7 attack. Getty Images

“Gladly we've managed to secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a humanitarian pause with, of course, the release of the hostages [as] one of the main objectives of our work,” Mr Al Khulaifi said.

“Our main objective here is really to seek a permanent ceasefire, [stop] the bloodshed of the people and [improve] the lives of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Officials have said the four-day cessation of hostilities would follow a strict timetable in which a pre-determined list of at least 10 Israeli hostages would be released each day.

On why the deal focuses on women and children on both sides, Mr Al Khulaifi said: “This comes from our strong belief that we stand on the [side] of the civilians, with no discrimination whatsoever in terms of their religion, race – they have nothing to do with this war, and they need to stay out of this war.”

On Wednesday, Israel released a 23-page list of 300 Palestinian prisoners it said it was prepared to release. Seven pages of the list were dedicated to 123 children under the age of 18. Among the detainees are five 14-year-olds, most of whom were arrested in July for throwing stones at soldiers.