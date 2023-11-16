Israeli evidence of Hamas base at Al Shifa Hospital 'not very impressive', says expert

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A security expert has described the results of Israel's search for a Hamas base at Al Shifa Hospital as “not very impressive”.

Israeli writer and journalist Yossi Melman, who has worked as intelligence and strategic affairs correspondent, questioned whether the raid inside the hospital on Wednesday had been worthwhile.

Writing on X, Mr Melman asked: “Was it worth the expectation and the damage to [Israel's] international image?”

The military operation followed days of besieging Al Shifa, Gaza's largest health complex, where thousands of displaced people are sheltering from Israeli bombardments.

Israeli forces claim there is a tunnel network under Al Shifa, where Hamas stores weapons, is holding hostages and has a base of operations. Hamas and hospital officials deny this.

“Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Al Shifa Hospital. We continue to move forward,” Maj Gen Yaron Finkelman, head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, said in a social media post.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops said they found weapons in one building.

A video showed around a dozen AK-47 automatic rifles, ammunition, grenades, protective vests and other equipment troops said were used by Hamas.

They said many of the items were in duffel bags in the hospital’s MRI department.

The material on display was about enough weaponry to equip a squad of around 10 men.

No tunnels or command centres were reported.

The hospital has suffered days without electricity, water and medicine supplies during the Israeli siege. At least 15 patients – including six babies – have died in recent days, said officials.

Why is Israel bombing Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital?

The Israeli army also released a video showing soldiers carrying boxes labelled as baby food and medical supplies.

Before Israeli forces raided Al Shifa, UN agencies estimated that 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians were sheltering there.

Health officials said staff and patients were terrified as Israeli troops moved through the buildings.

Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has recklessly endangered civilians as it seeks to eradicate Hamas.