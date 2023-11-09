LATEST UPDATES
Palestinian children queue to receive a portion of food at a make-shift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: WHO warns of 'worrying trends' in disease spread in Gaza

The UN chief on Wednesday questioned Israeli military tactics amid rising civilian death toll in the enclave

  • WHO warns of 'worrying trends' in Gaza disease spread
  • Rising death toll shows something 'clearly wrong' with Israel's operation, UN says
  • Egypt's El Sisi rejects CIA offer to manage Gaza security
  • UK's Cleverly visits Saudi Arabia for talks on Israel-Gaza war
  • At least 10,569 people have been killed in enclave
  • Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt
  • Israel passes bill criminalising consumption of 'pro-terror' content
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Israeli soldiers stand amid rubble, during the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Reuters

Israeli military operates in the northern Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers stand amid rubble, during the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Reuters

Israel-Gaza war one month on - in pictures

A girl stands by the rubble outside a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah, Gaza. AFP

Gaza 1 month on

A girl stands by the rubble outside a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah, Gaza. AFP

Updated: November 09, 2023, 3:34 AM