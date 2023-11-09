Israel-Gaza war live: WHO warns of 'worrying trends' in disease spread in Gaza

LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures
Israeli military operates in the northern Gaza Strip
Israeli soldiers stand amid rubble, during the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. Reuters
Israel-Gaza war one month on - in pictures
Gaza 1 month on
A girl stands by the rubble outside a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah, Gaza. AFP
Updated: November 09, 2023, 3:34 AM