We can't take it any more, Gazans sheltering in UN schools say

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

"We are scared," Maryam Abu Awad told The National after an Israeli air strike hit a UN school in which she was sheltering.

Nearly 50 people were killed after Israel struck four schools belonging to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA across the Gaza Strip late on Thursday.

"Enough God, we can't take it any more," Ms Abu Awad, 32, pleaded.

The mother of three was sleeping in the UNRWA-run school when the building was bombarded with hundreds of Gazans inside.

"I saw dismembered bodies of those who have been killed and blood everywhere ... I couldn’t find my kids because of all the dust," she told The National.

Read More Lebanon holds its breath as Hezbollah leader prepares to make long-awaited speech

"I lost my voice screaming, looking everywhere to find them. Thank God we survived," she added, thankful that she eventually found here children.

Mrs Abu Awad was in a school in the Shatti camp when the Israeli army struck.

Two UN schools were also targeted in the Bureij camp and one in Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA said the schools attacked had between them held up to 20,000 displaced people and had suffered severe damage.

Gaza's civil defence authority said at least 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Bureij on Thursday.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Thursday said at least 27 people were killed in the Israeli strike near a UN-run school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said.

Scores killed in Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

Mohammed Mousa, 27, a resident of Jabalia, told The National at least 20 homes had been destroyed by Israeli shelling on Thursday

"At least 800-1,000 people lived there," he said. "This strike has had serious repercussions."

Quote This massacre really affected the mood of every home here, as everyone has lost someone, it has really destroyed people's confidence and any semblance of optimism Mohammed Mousa, Jabalia resident

The attacks have left everyone anxious and living in fear, he added.

"This massacre really affected the mood of every home here, as everyone has lost someone, it has really destroyed people's confidence and any semblance of optimism," he said.

Mr Mousa said no one had left the area because "most of us have no choice, nothing is safe any more, moving from one place to the next is impossible".

UN officials have said a humanitarian ceasefire is vital to prevent more suffering of civilians.

"How many more? How much more grief and suffering? A humanitarian ceasefire is overdue for the sake of humanity," UNRWA commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

Our colleague Mai was killed in #Gaza yesterday



Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, Mai lost the ability to walk aged 12. She never allowed health challenges to deter her achievements & scored 98% in tawjihi examination then became a Front-end web Developer



May she rest in power pic.twitter.com/FK0ylvabMo — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 2, 2023

Gen Lazzarini said the agency has lost 72 of its employees since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

"Overnight, we lost Mai, a bright software developer in her mid-20s," he said, adding she had been displaced from her home and killed in the Jabalia refugee camp along with members of her family.