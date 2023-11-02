LATEST UPDATES
A man gestures as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. REUTERS / Mohammed Al-Masri

Israel-Gaza war live: Egypt working to evacuate 7,000 foreign nationals

Meanwhile, Hamas says 195 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

  • Egypt working to evacuate 7,000 foreign nationals from Gaza
  • Biden says there should be a humanitarian 'pause'
  • Israel strikes Jabalia refugee camp for second day
  • 17 Israeli soldiers confirmed killed as troops approach Gaza city
  • UAE hospitals to treat 1,000 Palestinian children
  • About 8,800 killed in Gaza since October 7, including 3,600 children
Israel intensifies attack on Gaza - in pictures

The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Updated: November 02, 2023, 7:49 AM