Son of Hezbollah MP one of five killed in Israeli air strike on Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The son of a top Hezbollah politician and member of parliament was one of five of the group's fighters killed in an Israeli air strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon, it was announced on Thursday.

MP Mohammad Raad said his son Abbas’s death “has honoured us, just as he has honoured the families of every martyr”.

“If I am at all angry it’s because he preceded me [in martyrdom]. He was better and faster than me,” Mr Raad said. “We remain steadfast on the front.”

Mourners threw roses at Mr Raad and congratulated him as he viewed his son’s casket.

Mr Raad is the head of Lebanon’s parliamentary wing sanctioned by the US in 2019. He is a leading figure in the Iran-backed group and a member of its executive committee.

The Israeli military said that its fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, hitting two cells that fired at troops or tried to launch rockets.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has continued to intensify at the border despite the declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza, which was set to begin on Thursday morning but has now been delayed.

It remains to be seen whether fighting along the border will calm following the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Hezbollah has been supporting its ally Hamas in Gaza by attacking Israel since October 8, holding back from a full-scale assault that could involve tens of thousands of rockets and missiles.

A well-placed Hezbollah source previously told The National that fighting on the Lebanese front would calm only if Israel respected the rules of Gaza’s ceasefire and if attacks on Lebanon did not continue.

The group announced the death of another fighter on Thursday morning, bringing the total killed since violence broke out along the border to 86.