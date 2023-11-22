Hezbollah says it will adhere to temporary truce in south Lebanon if Israel does

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hezbollah will adhere to the temporary truce announced between Israel and Hamas and cease attacks on Israel from southern Lebanon, provided that Israel also pauses attacks, a source from the militant group told The National on Wednesday.

Israel and Hamas agreed on a four-day temporary halt in fighting on Wednesday, with 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to be exchanged in return for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The truce is expected to start at 10am on Thursday, according to Hamas.

Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and allied with Hamas, was not party to the deal. A source from the group, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The National it would follow the conditions of the truce, provided Israel also upheld its side.

Many had wondered if the truce would extend to the Lebanese front, which Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah described as a "pressure front" aimed at preventing Israel from focusing all its military efforts on destroying Hamas in Gaza.

“Although the temporary pause specifically references Gaza and not Lebanon, it was reasonable to infer that the cessation of hostilities in Gaza would likely extend to the Lebanese front, or at least ease the fighting,” said political analyst and Hezbollah specialist Joseph Daher.

Hezbollah's leader is one of the Lebanese politicians scheduled to host Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who arrived in Beirut on Wednesday.

Mr Amirabdollahian is expected to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Mr Nasrallah.

Hezbollah is one of Iran's closest allies in the region and is central to Tehran's "unity of fronts" strategy, aimed at co-ordinating proxy groups opposed to Israel.

Hezbollah supporters wave Palestine and Hezbollah flags as they watch a televised speech by leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. AFP

Hezbollah and Israel have engaged in cross-border fire since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7.

At least 90 people, most of them Hezbollah fighters, have been killed on the Lebanese side including 15 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Meanwhile, Israel has reported that six soldiers and three civilians have been killed, according to AFP. Israel does not immediately communicate on casualties.

Cross-border strikes continued this week. On Wednesday, Hezbollah claimed at least 11 attacks on Israeli targets, while Israel shelled several border towns.

On Tuesday, four civilians, including two journalists, were killed in Israeli air strikes, sparking outrage in the country.

Palestinian militant groups including Hamas also operate out of southern Lebanon.