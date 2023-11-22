Active Arab diplomacy resists displacement from Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A “momentum for diplomacy” is making headway for Arab countries seeking a resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict, a Chatham House panel found.

The Arab delegation formed this month at the Islamic-Arab Summit in Riyadh is meeting foreign ministers from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council this week.

The Arab world’s message, experts at the foreign affairs think tank have said, is “clear” but it is not without challenges – particularly for countries with peace agreements with Israel.

This predicament stems from Israel's internal disagreements that leave an open question about the enclave's future, experts have said.

Speaking to The National on Monday during a visit to the UK, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, a member of the delegation, said the opportunities for diplomacy with the international community was focus on an “immediate ceasefire”, and working towards Palestinian statehood.

“We are preparing the ground for the international community to play a role in achieving an immediate ceasefire,” he said.

“We are moving towards a political horizon, towards the creation of the Palestinian state, and the opportunity for the Palestinians to live in their state side by side with Israel.”

Mr Aboul Gheit insisted that Israel must not displace the Palestinians from Gaza, and that doing so would prolong the conflict for “a thousand years”.

His words were echoed on Tuesday by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said the kingdom rejected the “forced displacement” of Palestinians from Gaza.

Foremost among these is Egypt, which has had “extremely solid” relations with Israel since the Camp David Accords, according to Mirette Mabrouk, senior fellow and founding director of the Egypt programme at the Middle East Institute.

Israel's relationship with Egypt is "essential … it has the ability to ensure certain safeguards for Israel", she said during a public discussion at Chatham House on Tuesday.

Yet the relationship has soured as the risk of Israel pushing Palestinians out of Gaza and into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula grows. Israeli officials have expressed intent to do so.

Egypt considers an influx of Palestinian refugees to be a security risk and a red line.

Ignoring Egyptian concerns, US and European diplomats have urged Cairo to take in Palestinian refugees in exchange for debt relief from its economic crisis.

The move by western countries on behalf of Israel threatened to “push Egypt beyond its limits", Ms Mabrouk said.

“When a country that has had the worst economic crisis in 50 years is promised debt relief and consistently says no, you should pay attention,” she said.

Among the Gulf states, Saudi Arabia has “gone the furthest” in its willingness to put pressure on Israel, said Dr Elham Fakhro, associate fellow at Chatham House.

The UAE and Bahrain, who signed the Abraham Accords to establish relations with Israel in 2020, have said the agreement will not be affected by events in Gaza.

But there are challenges to ties between regional powers and Israel.

This includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to bring extremists into his governing coalition and the expansion of settlements.

Although Qatar has been playing its role as a broker between Hamas and the West in the hostage release negotiations, this is within the “contours of what the US wants", Dr Fakhro said.

Understanding what Israel wants from the war is another obstacle in the path to peace, she said.

“There are some unknowns. What is Israel trying to accomplish beyond its general goal of eliminating Hamas? What is Israel willing to do when there is a ceasefire eventually?”

An emboldened far-right in Israel has called for the establishment of a wide buffer zone that would push Palestinians to the south of Gaza.

Talk of bringing the Palestinian Authority back to Gaza has been met with direct opposition from Israeli officials.

The US has opposed an Israel occupation of Gaza after the war. But Arab states will be reluctant to "clean up the mess" after an Israeli withdrawal.

Egypt or other Arab states' involvement in post-conflict Gaza risks putting them in the role of “occupier”.

“The agreement on this subject is fairly homogeneous and is the same as most of the Arab states,” Ms Mabrouk said of Egypt.

Nonetheless, ideas and proposals for how Arab states, the US and Israel can work together to contribute to peace and reconstruction are circulating in Washington, Dr Fakhro said.

“The hope is that yes, in the day after [the war], you have a momentum for diplomacy and there is a way forward,” she said.