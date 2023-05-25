Lebanese Druze leader Walid Joumblatt resigns from his party's leadership

The former warlord has led the Progressive Socialists since 1977

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Joumblatt stands at his house in Beirut's Clemenceau street on February 7, 2017. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
May 25, 2023
Lebanon’s long-time Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt has resigned from the party’s leadership.

The unexpected move coincided with the Druze politician's call for a general electoral conference on June 25 to allow the party to elect new leadership, Lebanon’s state news agency reported on Thursday.

Mr Joumblatt, a former warlord and leader of the country's most powerful Druze clan, has yet to provide a reason for his resignation.

He took over the leadership of the party after his father's assassination in 1977 during Lebanon's civil war.

Updated: May 25, 2023, 8:57 AM
Lebanon
