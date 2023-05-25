Lebanese Druze leader Walid Joumblatt resigns from his party's leadership

Lebanon’s long-time Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt has resigned from the party’s leadership.

The unexpected move coincided with the Druze politician's call for a general electoral conference on June 25 to allow the party to elect new leadership, Lebanon’s state news agency reported on Thursday.

Mr Joumblatt, a former warlord and leader of the country's most powerful Druze clan, has yet to provide a reason for his resignation.

He took over the leadership of the party after his father's assassination in 1977 during Lebanon's civil war.