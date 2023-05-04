Lebanese judge Ghada Aoun dismissed by judicial disciplinary council

Lebanon’s judiciary's disciplinary council has voted to remove from office a judge who brought charges against the Governor of the central bank and other top bankers over alleged mismanagement and corruption.

“They are punishing me for doing my job,” judge Ghada Aoun said on Thursday after hearing the decision, which she will appeal against.

“I'm not afraid of anyone. Even if they want to kill me, I have no problem,” said Ms Aoun, who has also launched corruption investigations against other top officials.

READ MORE Lebanon central bank chief Riad Salameh has travel ban lifted ahead of hearing in France

While the reasons for her removal were not made public, Ms Aoun has faced complaints over conduct.

She insisted she “did not do anything wrong” and described the decision to remove her as malicious.

“Look at the state of the country. People are in a situation of absolute misery, they can't even get treatment and here they are trying to sue a judge who has done his duty in all conscience,” she said.

Earlier this year, Lebanon's prime minister and interior minister moved to restrict her probe into commercial banks, saying she was “overstepping authority” after she charged two banks with money laundering.

Ms Aoun last year charged central bank Governor Riad Salameh with illicit enrichment, in a case related to wider corruption investigations against him in Lebanon and at least five European countries.