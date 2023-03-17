Riad Salameh arrives for second round of questioning in Lebanese embezzlement case

Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh appeared for a second round of questioning at the Beirut Palace of Justice on Friday to be questioned by European investigators.

He is being questioned as part of a cross-country investigation into the alleged embezzlement of more than $300 million from the central bank.

“The hearing will last of a couple of hours, as the European officials only reached halfway through their questions yesterday,” a source told The National.

European investigators quizzed Mr Riad Salameh on Thursday for five hours, asking more than 100 questions in relation to their money laundering investigation, involving at least six European countries.

Beirut's presiding judge, Charbel Abou Samra, asked their prepared questions, which he had reviewed, while the European judges were allowed to attend the session.

The delegation of European officials, including the French judge leading the case, Aude Buresi, arrived on Monday to confront Mr Salameh for the first time and present him with their evidence.

Mr Salameh had failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday, claiming the session was a breach of Lebanese sovereignty leaving senior judicial officials waiting for hours.

That argument was dismissed by Mr Abou Samra, who said that the questioning conducted by the Lebanese judge in the presence of foreign officials falls in line with Lebanese law.

Mr Salameh then appeared on Thursday, with his attendance unsure until the last moment.

The delegation of European officials is expected to come back in April to hear Raja Salameh, the governor's brother, the source has said, before pressing any charges — provided they feel they have enough evidence.