Jordan's King Abdullah pledges support for Palestinians as violence rises in West Bank

Jordans's King Abullah told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that “We're forever with you,” at a meeting in Amman on Sunday as violence escalated in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The king met Mr Abbas, and Palestinian religious figures in charge of shrines in Jerusalem, at a palace on the outskirts of Amman, the official Jordanian news agency said.

“You will triumph against all the challenges in front of you,” it quoted the king as saying.

On Saturday, Israeli forces in the West Bank shot dead a Palestinian man after what they said was a ramming attack that injured three soldiers.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem went on strike on Sunday in protest against the killing.

On Friday night, another man was shot dead by Israeli police near Al Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994.

But Jordanian officials worry that increased Israeli pressure on the Palestinians could lead to another wave of refugees to Jordan, after infuxes in the 1940s and 1967.

This could strain social balances in the kingdom, where tribes underpin the security forces and the bureaucracy.

In reference to remarks by an Israeli minister last month, the king “called on the international community to counter the exclusionist and racist statements made recently by some Israeli officials".

“It is our duty and the duty of every Muslim to deter the Israeli escalation,” King Abdullah said.

The meeting was attended by Jerusalem's mufi Mohammad Hussein, and Mohammad Al Khatib, head of the Jerusalem religious endowments, known as the waqf, and members of the Christian clergy in the city.