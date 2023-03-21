Jordan says Israeli minister’s comments undermine peace efforts

Undermining the two-state solution will lead to violence and an explosion of ongoing conflict, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi said on Tuesday, after Israel's finance minister claimed there was “no such thing” as a Palestinian people.

Mr Al Safadi said in televised statements that remarks from the Israeli Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, in which he denied the existence of the Palestinian people and used a flag depicting expanded Israeli borders that incorporated Jordan and the Palestinian territories, were provocative and "exclusionary".

He said the actions "will not undermine us, nor the rights of the Palestinian people".

"The right of existence of the Palestinian people is not cancelled by extremists' statements," Mr Al Safadi said. He called for the revival of the two-state solution to achieve Palestinian-Israeli peace.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994.

"The region will not enjoy peace unless the Israeli occupation is over," Mr Al Safadi said.

"Killing the two-state solution will ingrain racial separation (in Palestine) and lead to more tension."

The comments by Mr Smotrich prompted Jordan on Monday to summon Israel's ambassador to Jordan, Eitan Sorkis, to receive a rebuke.

“There are no Palestinians, because there isn't a Palestinian people,” Mr Smotrich said on Sunday in Paris.

He was quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer, according to a video circulating on social media.

The UAE has also condemned the statement.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said the UAE “rejected the incitement rhetoric and all practices that contradict moral and human values ​​and principles”.