Dual citizen safe in Jordan plans return to Ukraine to fight

In the early hours of February 24 Karim was woken by his father in the northern Jordanian city of Irbid, who was urgently telling him Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Karim, whose father is Jordanian and mother is Ukrainian, was on a break from his first-year studies at Lutsk Technical University, but is now trying to organise travel back Europe to defend his country.

“These are dark times. One day, one hour, changed everything,” he said. “I want to be part of the process. I am figuring out a way, like through Poland.”

“It is one thing is to message my friends on the internet and ask if they are safe and another thing is to help them.”

Helplessly witnessing destruction

Jordan did not initially condemn the attack on Ukraine but it did join 141 countries at the 193-member United Nations General Assembly on March 2 in a vote to decry the invasion and call for a halt to hostilities.

Ties between the two countries mainly stem from Jordanian students studying abroad and Ukraine's position as a major exporter of foodstuff to the kingdom.

Since then, Jordan has waived visa requirements on Ukrainians who have relatives in the kingdom.

“If the same situation happens in Jordan I would come to help. It is about the memories and the friends,” the 18-year-old said.

“You would not like to see the place where you had so many cool memories get destroyed.”

His friends in Lutsk have been digging fortifications and “organising well” he said.

“It is the hardest time in the history of Ukraine, and we discovered that we are brothers,” he said. “There is lot of work to do.”

He says one of his Russian friends wrote to him saying that he would prefer to join the effort to defend Ukraine rather than enlist in the Russian military.

“I feel really sorry for those Russians who do not want the war,” he said. "They are not many, but they are there.”

A family reunited

When the Russian attack started, Karim's mother Tetyana Kulish was in Lutsk with Karim's younger brother.

She was woken in the middle of the night. She got out of bed to check her Facebook feed but the sound of explosions in the distance had already confirmed her worst fears.

As she sat in front of her computer, scrolling the news, Lutsk around her was quickly becoming one of the first targets for Russian bombs.

“I panicked. I packed quickly — money and documents — and took my son from his bed and ran away,” said Ms Kulish.

She said she called her father and sister, who live next to the long-closed Lutsk airport, and they were unharmed.

“They did not want to leave. I decided I had to take my son,” says Tatyana.

Russia’s attack forced her and her youngest son, 6, on a journey of over 3,000 kilometres, first by car through a war zone and then by plane.

They waited nine hours at the Polish border until their turn to cross. On the other side, a Polish family they did not know received them. Like thousands of others, the family were giving shelter to fleeing Ukrainians before the journey onwards to Warsaw.

“People in Poland were so helpful, you cannot imagine,” Ms Kulish says. “Every day, they became more organised with their assistance. People were helping with accommodation, food, clothes, and everything necessary.”

Jordanains return home

Days after they had fled Lutsk, Ms Kulish and her son flew from Warsaw to Jordan, her husband’s homeland, and on to Irbid. There she was reunited with her husband and Karim.

Ms Kulish and her youngest son are just two of the hundreds of people who fled Ukraine through Eastern Europe to Jordan.

Many of the 5,000 Jordanians in Ukraine when the war started — mostly in blue-collar jobs or studying — were among those returning home.

She said many of their fellow passengers on the plane from Warsaw to Amman were Jordanians, Syrians and other Arab expatriates who had been living in Ukraine.

“I was listening to them. They were saying we also have problems and military conflict in our area but no one is supporting us,” says Ms Kulish, who speaks Arabic and worked as a language teacher of German and Ukrainian in Lutsk.

She says only one of her Arab students sent her a message asking about her since the Russian assault.

In Jordan, Ms Kulish and other Ukrainians haven’t seen much public sympathy and support, although she insists she doesn’t need help.

“I think a lot of people politically support Ukraine but they cannot show it because they [the government] are keeping neutral,” she says.

Ms Kulish said she supports Karim's decision to go back to Ukraine, adding that 50 members of her family have already joined the Ukrainian army since the war began.

She says her heart did not leave Ukraine and she firmly believes her compatriots “will never give up” because they tasted freedom after the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago.

“I feel sorry for the Russian people … You cannot imagine the smell of freedom.”