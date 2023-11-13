Kidnapped Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in Iraq appeals for her release

Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who went missing in Iraq in March, appealed for her release in a video published late on Monday by Iran-backed Shiite militias.

Ms Tsurkov travelled to Iraq for research for her doctoral degree at Princeton University in the US but had not been seen since March.

Her disappearance was not widely known until Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement in early July, saying she was being held by Kataib Hezbollah militias.

The influential militia has denied the accusation.

“I have been in the prison for seven months now,” Ms Tsurkov said in the video, which ran for more than four minutes in Hebrew with Arabic translation.

“There is nothing to secure my release, I’m a in a difficult situation."

She said she worked as an agent for the Mossad and CIA in Iraq.