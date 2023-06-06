Who is Iraq's first female ambassador to Saudi Arabia?

Safia Al Suhail, an experienced Iraqi politician and former ambassador in Rome and Amman, made history on Monday as she presented her credentials in Riyadh, becoming Iraq's first ever female ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time, when relations between the neighbouring nations are reaching new levels of co-operation.

Who is Ms Al Suhail?

Born in 1965 in Baghdad, Ms Al Suhail is the daughter of Sheik Taleb Al Suhail, the chieftain of the Banu Tamim clan in Iraq, an Arab clan that originated in Najd in the Arabian Peninsula.

READ MORE Iraqis face water crisis as once-bustling Lake Habbaniyah shrinks

A prominent figure in Iraq's former opposition, Mr Al Suhail was assassinated by Saddam Hussein’s intelligence agents in the Lebanese capital Beirut in 1994.

Ms Al Suhail has become a prominent liberal and independent political figure in the post-Saddam Hussein era.

She is known for her dedication to human rights issues and women's affairs.

Ms Al Suhail served as an independent member of the Iraqi parliament for two terms between 2005 and 2014, winning her seat outside the 25 per cent quota reserved for women by the constitution.

She was a member of the foreign relations committee and headed the Iraqi-EU parliamentary friendship committee, and in 2014 she was given the title of ambassador at the foreign ministry in Baghdad. She served as Iraq's ambassador to Jordan between 2016 and 2019, and as Iraq's ambassador to Italy between 2020 and 2022.

Her appointment is perceived in Iraq as showing recognition of women's contributions to diplomacy and points to a more inclusive and diverse future in the field of international relations.

The kingdom severed ties with Iraq after Saddam Hussein's forces invaded Kuwait in 1990, but Riyadh and Baghdad began to repair relations in 2016. Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Iraq and the two countries set up a co-ordination council to upgrade ties.

Since then, relations have experienced a considerable shift, characterised by improved co-operation and a commitment to regional stability.

The two have signed a series of agreements related to politics, security and commerce, leading to the opening of a major border crossing.

On Monday, the Saudi ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al Shammari, announced the signing of a $1 billion deal to build a residential and commercial district in Baghdad.

The Baghdad Avenue project will be built near the capital's international airport and is set to become the biggest shopping district in Iraq, with restaurants, shops, commercial offices, 4,000 apartments and 2,500 villas.

Last month, the Saudi PIF sovereign wealth fund announced a new unit to invest in industries across Iraq, with capital of $3 billion and its headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-Iraqi Investment Company will invest in infrastructure, mining, agriculture, real estate development and financial services, among other sectors.

The Iraqi oil ministry is also in discussions with Saudi companies, including Aramco, about investment in the oil and gas sector, including a major gasfield near the Syrian border.