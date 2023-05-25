Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to develop major gasfield in Iraq, says Oil Minister

Iraq has agreed with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to develop a major gasfield near the Syrian border, Iraq's Oil Minister announced on Thursday.

Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani announced the deal during the Saudi-Iraqi Co-ordination Council held in Jeddah.

The aim is to boost production to 400 million cubic feet per day, Mr Abdel Ghani said.

READ MORE Iraq and Czech Republic seek to boost bilateral relations in all fields

The field in the Anbar province was awarded to South Korea's state-run Korea Gas in 2010.

Kogas signed a deal to develop it in 2011, but withdrew when the field was captured by ISIS and then recaptured by Baghdad in late 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF announced the creation of a new unit to invest in industries across Iraq, with a capital of $3 billion and headquarters in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

The Saudi-Iraqi Investment Company will invest in infrastructure, mining, agriculture, real estate development and financial services, among other areas, active chief executive Muteb Alshathri said at the meeting in Jeddah.

The new company is one of six regional investment vehicles the fund will establish in Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Oman, and Egypt, aligning with its strategy to seek new investments in the Middle East and North Africa.

The companies will target investments of up to $24 billion in sectors including infrastructure, real estate, mining, health care, food and agriculture, manufacturing, and tech, the PIF said in October.

The PIF last year set up the Saudi Egyptian Investment Company, which took minority stakes worth $1.3 billion in four listed Egyptian companies in August last year.

PIF, which is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's chosen vehicle to drive an ambitious economic agenda to wean the economy off oil, manages about $620 billion in assets and aims to grow that to over $1 trillion by 2025.