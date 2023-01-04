Iraq estimates 40 per cent of population is aged below 15

At least 40 per cent of Iraq’s population is not yet 15 years old, according to the latest estimates by its Ministry of Planning.

They are based on an assessment of the population for 2022 by the Central Statistical Organisation.

“The estimated population of Iraq for the year 2022 amounted to 42,248,883 individuals with an annual increase rate of 2.5 per cent,” ministry spokesman Abdul Zahra Al Hindawi told the Iraqi News Agency.

Iraq's young population has long been a concern for some analysts because of the large number of Iraqis entering the workforce each year — an estimated 700,000 school or college leavers. Many are unable to find gainful employment. This, in turn, forces many to rely on the state for free or nearly free public services such as electricity and clean water, the demand for which vastly outstrips supply.

Males constitute 50.5 per cent of the population and females 49.5 per cent. The number of births in the past year surpassed 1.34 million, while 236,469 people died.

Iraq’s population first crossed the 40 million mark in 2020.

Iraqi children at play as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, May 2022. Reuters

The ministry said those of working age ― 15 to 64 years old ― made up 56.5 per cent of the population while the percentage of those aged 65 years and over reached 3.1 per cent of the total population.

Life expectancy at birth for the population was 74.5, broken down to 72.5 for males and 76.6 for females.

The urban population amounted to 69.9 per cent of the total, with 30.1 per cent of the population living in rural areas.

Baghdad governorate has the highest percentage of the population ― its population exceeded nine million in 2022 ― while Al Muthanna Governorate ranked last in terms of population, its 900,000 people making up just 2.1 per cent of Iraq’s population.

In the absence of a national census, Iraq’s Central Organisation for Statistics and Information Technology conducts the calculation based mainly on the country's annual growth or birth rate. The vast majority of Iraqis hold some form of official national identify document, which can be used to collect food rations based on means testing, or access other government and legal services. Iraq rolled out a biometric ID card in 2016 under a system run by the Ministry of Interior, rather than the Ministry of Planning, which conducts the census.

A national census was scheduled to be held in November 2020 but was postponed because of a lack of money during an economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Al Hindawi told The National in 2021.