Iraq's Moqtada Al Sadr calls for early elections and rejects dialogue with rival coalition

Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, whose supporters are currently encamped in the parliament building in Baghdad’s government complex, addressed the country on Wednesday, saying he did not want “bloodshed” but was “prepared for martyrdom”

He also called for early elections, despite having gained the largest number of seats in October's national vote.

Mr Al Sadr withdrew his 73 MPs from parliament last month in protest over what he called corruption after 10 months of stalled talks to form the next government.

A rival coalition, the Iran-backed Co-ordination Framework, mounted a series of legal challenges against Mr Al Sadr and two allied Kurdish and Sunni parties, stymying attempts to follow the constitutional procedure to select a president, prime minister and Cabinet.

Iraq's Supreme Court later ruled that runner-up MPs could take the Sadrist bloc's seats, boosting the Co-ordination Framework's share of seats by 64.

Iraq’s Shiite elites have been scrambling to de-escalate tension after the Co-ordination Framework organised a counter-protest against the Sadrist demonstrators near parliament and the house of caretaker prime minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi on Monday.

As both Mr Al Sadr and the Co-ordination Framework command powerful militias, the EU and UN have called for immediate de-escalation to avoid an intra-Shiite civil war. Iraq's regular army is, by comparison, relatively neutral, and security services on Monday struggled to keep the two sides apart.

“This is not a struggle over power, rather a revolution,” Mr Al Sadr said on Wednesday evening and added that he had organised the recent protests for the sake of reform.

Mr Al Sadr's call for early elections could dismay Iraqis who have already been shunning national votes in increasing numbers, with turnout falling gradually since 2014.

Elections were held early in 2019, a key demand of a national protest movement against Iraq’s post-2003 political elite.