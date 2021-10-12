Iraq elections: Iran-linked parties suffer major setback

The political landscape in Iraq was set to shift dramatically on Monday evening with the vast majority of votes counted in more than 95 per cent of voting districts, giving a bloc led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr the overwhelming majority in the national poll.

By the highest count, the Sadrist bloc was leading with 73 seats in the 329-member assembly, putting them in poll position to nominate the prime minister and lion's share of cabinet members.

But analysts have been surprised by the extend that Iran-linked political parties have suffered in the poll, with the Fatah Alliance – a coalition of militia-linked groups with strong ties to Tehran, getting just 16 seats, compared to their 2018 performance of securing 48.

Fatah, led by Hadi Al Amiri, head of the Badr Organisation – a paramilitary group turned political party formed in Iran during the Iran-Iraq war – has long been one of the foremost power brokers in post-2003 Iraq, rising to prominence in the aftermath of the US-led invasion.

With backing from Iran, they secured their position in the political scene by refraining from openly attacking US forces, despite keeping some ties to insurgent groups and filling the ranks of the police with loyalists, who were accused of numerous human rights abuses.

But the fortunes of Fatah and their allies sunk dramatically following a national protest movement against corruption and poor public services, which began in October 2019.

Political factions in the Fatah Alliance linked to militias, including Qais Al Khazali's Asaib Ahl Al Haq, stood accused of killing around 600 protesters.

This led to growing public outrage across Iraq, overshadowing a claim by PMF groups within Fatah to have saved the country from ISIS.

Most of the parties in the Islamist Fatah Alliance are long-term rivals of Moqtada Al Sadr, a hardline nationalist cleric who has promised to keep Iraq free from foreign influence.

Mr Al Sadr rejects the Iranian system of government espoused by Fatah loyalists. Both Fatah and the Sadrists frequently accuse each other's political leaders of corruption.

This could set the stage for intra-Shiite Islamist tensions in the weeks to come as government formation begins.

Parties compete for ministries

But there have been several other surprise developments that complicate the picture, notably the return of former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, whose State of Law Coalition secured 37 seats, 12 more than in 2018.

While this allocation is not game-changing for the former PM, it could complicate alliance building to form the largest bloc, which will have the biggest say in government formation.

Sunni parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi's Taqaddum coalition won 38 seats, Iraq's state news agency reported, making it the second largest in parliament.

Kurdish parties won 61 seats, the results showed, including 32 for the Kurdistan Democratic Party which dominates the government of the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, and 15 for its rival the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, which has historically had good relations with Iran-linked parties.

A number of outlying parties, including the Kurdish New Generation Party, the reformist Imtidad Movement and a host of independent candidates – just some of the 3,249 candidates competing for parliament – will further complicate government formation as new blocs emerge to challenge the Sadrist bloc.

Public disillusionment

Kerar Haider, who was busy removing campaign posters from the streets of the capital's Karrada district, said he did not vote "because it is useless".

"The same faces always come back," the 26-year-old said.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi brought forward the vote to appease a youth-led protest movement that erupted two years ago against graft, unemployment and crumbling public services.

Iraq is a major oil producer but nearly a third of its almost 40 million people live in poverty, according to UN figures, and the Covid-19 pandemic has only deepened a long-running crisis.

Mr Al Kadhimi's political future is now uncertain, with few observers willing to predict who will emerge as leader after the usual political haggling between factions that follow Iraqi elections.

The election was held under tight security in a country where key parliamentary blocs have armed factions and Islamic State group jihadists have launched mass-casualty suicide attacks this year.