Iran bomb attack foiled after Shiraz shooting, Revolutionary Guards say

Iran's Revolutionary Guards foiled a bomb attack in Shiraz two days after a deadly shooting at a shrine in the city, the guards' news agency Sepah News reported on Friday.

Fifteen worshippers were killed in the Shiraz shooting at the city's Shah Cheragh shrine on Wednesday. It was later claimed by ISIS.

“A bombing in Mo'ali Abad Street in Shiraz was detected and foiled by the Revolutionary Guards intelligence,” Sepah said.

The Iranian government has organised nationwide demonstrations against the shooting following Friday prayers.

“We will take revenge for the blood of the martyrs of Shiraz,” said Tehran Friday prayer leader Haj Ali Akbari.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security.

Officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the shrine, which took place amid widespread anti-government protests.

Iran's clerical rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on September 16.

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested.

On Friday, the UN human rights office said authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed in the protests.

It also voiced concern about Iran's treatment of detained protesters.

“We've seen a lot of ill treatment … but also harassment of the families of protesters,” Ravina Shamdasani, of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a Geneva press briefing, citing multiple sources.

Thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death. AFP

“Of particular concern is information that authorities have been moving injured protesters from hospitals to detention facilities and refusing to release the bodies of those killed to their families.”

Ms Shamdasani said authorities were in some cases placing conditions on the release of bodies, asking families not to hold a funeral or speak to the media.

Some protesters in detention were also being denied medical treatment, she said.