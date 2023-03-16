Mohamed Salah's Africa Cup medal among items taken in burglary, prosecutors say

An unspecified sum of money and a silver medal from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations were among the items stolen from footballer Mohamed Salah's suburban Cairo home this month, Egyptian prosecutors said on Thursday.

The Liverpool star forward was not in Egypt at the time of the burglary on March 2 and the stolen items have since been retrieved by police.

Other items stolen included three football boots and a crystal ornament, police said.

Photos of the stolen items, except for the cash, were posted online by police.

It was not mentioned in earlier police reports that money had also been stolen and there was no immediate explanation for the omission.

Police said earlier that a cooking gas cylinder had been found in the garden of the house after the burglars apparently found it too heavy to carry. A gas cylinder can weigh up to 25 kilograms when full.

The prosecution said three men are being held in pretrial detention in connection to the case. One of them is a former security guard at the residential compound where the house is located in the upmarket suburb of Tagamoaa in eastern Cairo.

No date has been announced for their trial.

The stolen items were retrieved by police from the house of one of the suspects, according to prosecutors.

Salah's Cairo house is one of two residences known to be used by the Liverpool star when he is in Egypt.

The second one is a family home in a Nile Delta village north of Cairo. During the summer, he spends much of his time at the beach in the Mediterranean's posh North Coast region and along the Red Sea the rest of the year.