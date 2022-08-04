Egyptian-South Korean aerobatics display takes place at Giza pyramids

The Egyptian air force’s Silver Stars aerobatics team joined South Korea's Black Eagles to perform an air show at the Giza pyramids.

Egypt's tourism ministry said the show, which the Egyptian military’s Horus helicopter team also took part in, was organised by the country’s defence ministry and attended by the ministers of tourism, youth and civil aviation, along with the commander of Egypt’s air force and South Korea's ambassador to Egypt.

Expand Autoplay The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022. Photos: AFP and Reuters

For almost two hours, various plane formations flew over the Giza pyramids on Wednesday, leaving long trails in the colours of both countries’ flags in the sky. The planes performed flips and other tricky manoeuvres to the delighted cheers of those watching.

A portion of the show also included parachuters jumping out of planes and forming complex formations in the sky as they descended.

On the sidelines of the event, the Egyptian tourism minister said the show would promote Egypt's archaeological attractions, as he revealed plans to hold similar aerobatic displays at some of Egypt’s other heritage sites, either with planes or parachutists.

Read More South Korean president arrives for official visit to the UAE

The air show also included a patriotic performance by the Egyptian military marching band.

According to a statement from the defence ministry, the South Korean aerobatics team arrived in Cairo on Monday night and spent Tuesday practising the complex show.

Following a 2016 visit to Seoul by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, when he signed a co-operation agreement with his former South Korean counterpart Park Geun-hye, bilateral relations between both countries have developed in a number of sectors, including energy, transportation and education.

In January, Mr El Sisi hosted the country's current president Moon Jae-in for the first visit to Egypt by a South Korean president in 16 years to discuss further bilateral relations.