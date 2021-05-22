Aid arrives in Gaza as Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire holds

Following the the implementation of ceasefire, Gaza city residents emerge to view the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike. AP Photo

Humanitarian aid began to enter Gaza on Saturday, as a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Israeli-blockaded enclave entered its second day.

Convoys of lorries carrying aid began passing into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing after it was reopened by Israel, bringing much-needed medicine, food and fuel.

⚠️ Aftermath: UNRWA sanitation laborers, themselves Palestine refugees, help care for their community after a ceasefire is declared.



Thank you to these workers, and all UNRWA staff, for their tireless service.



📸 2021 UNRWA Photo by Mohamed Hinnawi pic.twitter.com/tAHF9e6mrl — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 21, 2021

The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund said it had released $18.5 million for humanitarian efforts.

Tens of thousands of Gaza residents ventured out on Friday for the first time in days, checking on neighbours, examining devastated buildings, visiting the sea and burying their dead.

Rescuers there said they were working with meagre resources to reach any survivors still trapped under the rubble.

Nazmi Dahdouh, 70, said an Israeli strike had destroyed his home in Gaza City.

"We don't have another home. I'll live in a tent on top of the rubble of my home until it's rebuilt," the father of five said.

Israeli air strikes have killed 248 people – including 66 children – since May 10 and wounded 1,948, the Gaza health ministry has said. Fighters are also among those killed.

We welcome the ceasefire after 11 intense days of torment, death, and destruction for families in Gaza and Israel.



The damage inflicted will take years, if not decades, to rebuild — and even longer to rebuild people's fractured lives.



You can help --> https://t.co/fxmqPSYApg pic.twitter.com/glnOAu8hfW — ICRC (@ICRC) May 21, 2021

Large areas have been flattened and about 120,000 people have been displaced, according to Hamas, which controls Gaza.

The Israeli army said Gaza extremists fired more than 4,300 rockets towards Israel, of which 90 per cent were intercepted by its air defences.

Rockets killed 12 people in Israel, including one child, a teenager and an Israeli soldier, with one Indian and two Thai nationals also among those killed, Israeli authorities say. Another 357 people in Israel were wounded.

"Our message to the enemy is clear – if you come back, we'll come back too," a spokesperson for the armed groups in Gaza said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz warned that "the enemy" had no immunity.

Both sides claimed victory after the Egypt-brokered truce, which also included Gaza's second most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's bombing campaign had killed "more than 200 terrorists" in Gaza, including 25 senior commanders, which he called an "exceptional success".

Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh said the group had "dealt a painful and severe blow that will leave its deep marks" on Israel.

He also thanked Iran for "providing funds and weapons".

Iran itself praised a "historic victory" and reaffirmed Tehran's support for the Palestinian cause, while there were demonstrations in support of Palestinians in Jordan, Libya and elsewhere.

Egyptian state media said two Egyptian security delegations had arrived to monitor the deal.

World leaders welcomed the truce.

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," US President Joe Biden said.

Mr Biden pledged to help organise efforts to rebuild Gaza. He also stressed "we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer".

The EU echoed his call for a two-state solution to the conflict.

The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would "meet with Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians".

Russia and China called for a return to peace talks, and UN chief Antonio Guterres said Israel and the Palestinians must now have "a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict".

He called for "robust" reconstruction aid.

The flare-up began in Jerusalem on May 10, when Israeli police fired stun grenades at Palestinian worshippers at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound – the third holiest site in Islam.

This prompted Hamas to launch rockets into Israel.

Israel's military responded with air strikes on what it described as military targets in Gaza – although Palestinian and international groups have accused it of hitting non-military sites in the densely populated strip.

Israel says it makes efforts to avoid civilian casualties, including by phoning residents to warn them of imminent strikes.

It blames Hamas for placing military sites in densely populated areas.

The unrest also fuelled violence between Jews and Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Security forces confronted Palestinian protesters in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in those locations.

Israel said at least five of those killed had been attempting to attack its forces.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

