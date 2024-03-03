Gaza truce negotiations shift to Egypt as Israel demands information on hostages

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Mediators seeking a truce in Gaza before the start of Ramadan are meeting in Egypt on Sunday with differences between Israel and Hamas over several key issues still unresolved, according to sources briefed on the process.

Adding to the complexity of the negotiations, Israel is now insisting on receiving information on the condition of the estimated 130 hostages held by Hamas, including their names and state of health, said the sources.

Israel also wants to know the number and names of hostages Hamas says were killed in Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip since October.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was threatening not to send delegates to the talks in Cairo unless Hamas provided the information, the sources said.

Concern over the condition of the hostages rose after a spokesman for Hamas’s military wing said last week that as many as 70 of the hostages were killed in Israeli bombardment, including seven the group had lost contact with earlier.

The Israeli request was relayed simultaneously to Egyptian, US and Qatari mediators over the weekend, said the sources.

There was no immediate indication of the response from Hamas, whose delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday.

Hamas has rejected previous Israeli requests to let the International Commission of the Red Cross visit the hostages and assess their condition.

The sources said Israel's new request further complicates the delicate negotiations on a truce and prisoner and hostage swap between Israel and Hamas. Last week, hope rose that a deal could be reached before Ramadan, which is expected on March 10 or 11.

Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a family home destroyed in an Israeli air strike at the Rafah refugee camp on Sunday. EPA

The latest proposals agreed by Qatari, American and Egyptian mediators provide for a six-week pause during which negotiations can begin on a permanent ceasefire.

They include the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for thousands of Palestinians incarcerated in Israel, a broad timeline for the reconstruction of Gaza, and the delivery of substantial humanitarian supplies and fuel to the battered territory.

The Hamas officials who arrived in Egypt on Sunday were expected to further discuss the proposals and possibly give their final answer later this week, said the sources.

The Gaza war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 in which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 others were taken hostage. Israel responded with a devastating air, ground and sea campaign that has to date killed more than 30,000 Palestinians and displaced the overwhelming majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Hamas freed about 100 hostages and Israel reciprocated with the release of several hundred Palestinian prisoners during a week-long pause in the fighting in late November.

The sources said Israel was reluctant to agree to Hamas’s request that its forces leave the Gaza Strip at the end of a phased withdrawal. It was also objecting to the release of high-profile Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences in its prisons.

Top of the list of prominent jailed Palestinians are Marwan Barghouti, the Fatah leader seen as a potential future leader of a unified Palestinian Authority, Ahmad Saadat, the secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Ibrahim Hamed, a senior Hamas military commander.

Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip. Reuters

Hamas is adamant that the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians forced to leave their homes in northern Gaza and take refuge in the south must be allowed to return to the north, where temporary housing should be provided for them.

Israel has reportedly said it does not want military-age males to return to north Gaza.

“We may realistically be looking now at the first week of Ramadan for a truce to be announced,” said one of the sources, alluding to the difficulties faced by the talks.

Hopes for the first pause in fighting since the November truce rose last week after a previous round of talks mediated by Qatar and Egypt in Doha and indications from US President Joe Biden that a deal was close.

Hamas fed the optimism when it softened some of its conditions.

A senior US official said on Saturday that the framework for a six-week pause in fighting was in place, with Israel's agreement, and that it now depended on Hamas agreeing to release its hostages.

"The path to a ceasefire right now, literally at this hour, is straightforward. And there's a deal on the table. There's a framework deal. The Israelis have more or less accepted it," the official told reporters in Washington.

"The onus right now is on Hamas."

Palestinians inspect damage following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Reuters

Mr Biden has said he hopes a ceasefire will be in place by the start of Ramadan. He and other world leaders are meanwhile coming under mounting pressure to ease the increasingly desperate plight of Palestinians after five months of war.

The UN says a quarter of the population – about 576,000 people – is one step from famine.

Adding to international concern is what Gaza’s health authorities said was the killing of 118 people by Israeli forces as they approached a relief convoy near Gaza city on Thursday. Israel’s military said on Sunday that most of the dead were killed in a stampede.

Mr Biden subsequently announced plans for the US to carry out air drops of food into Gaza, the first of which was conducted on Saturday in conjunction with Jordanian forces. Other nations now dropping food into central and northern Gaza include Egypt and France.

The US air drops follow months of urging Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, underlining Washington's limited influence over Mr Netanyahu's government, according to experts quoted by Reuters.

Israel denies restricting humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians.