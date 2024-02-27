Jordanian and French air forces parachute aid into Gaza coast

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The Jordanian and French air forces dropped aid parcels by parachute to the Gaza coast on Monday, the kingdom's military said, describing the operation as a direct help to people in need.

The drop comes as US-led talks for a pause in the war between Hamas and Israel convene in Qatar, and Jordan seeks support from its western allies to become a centre for delivery of increased supplies to the enclave

Three Jordanian and one French planes carried out the operation, the military said.

"These air drops aimed primarily at delivering aid directly to the inhabitants," its statement said.

Since November, the Jordanian air force has parachuted limited quantities of aid to two Jordanian hospitals in Gaza, and to a church in the enclave.

Several of these operations involved French and Dutch planes.

A western military official said the planes dropped the crates of aid after flying to Gaza from the Mediterranean, and after obtaining Israeli clearance.

Photos released by the military showed pallets stocked with aid inside one plane. They were equipped with a GPS-guided device that can steer the packages to their landing site.

In Amman, Jordanian army spokesman Brig Gen Mustafa Al Hiyari said that crates were parachuted into 11 locations along the Gazan coast.

The French involvement showed "the important role of the kingdom in unifying international efforts" on aid to Gaza, Brig Gen Al Hiyari said.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. The kingdom's population of 10 million people includes a large number of people with Palestinian roots.

They are mostly descendants of Palestinians who were driven from their homes in 1948 and 1967 during conflict with Israel.

Princess Salma of Jordan, daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, is briefed by officers upon returning to Marka military airport. All photos: AFP

Up to 1999, the leadership of Hamas was based in Jordan, before Jordanian authorities, giving security reasons, expelled them to Syria.

The latest war in Gaza started on October 7, when Hamas and other militant groups supported by Iran attacked southern Israel, drawing massive Israeli retaliation and the continuing invasion.

Jordan's King Abdullah has repeatedly called for Israel to lift restrictions on aid.

On Monday he repeated warnings against a ground offensive planned by Israel in Rafah, seen as one of the last holdouts of Hamas, and where more than half of Gaza's population is seeking overcrowded refuge.

The Royal Palace quoted the king as telling a visiting Arab delegation that an immediate ceasefire was needed to protect civilians and "guarantee sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid" deliveries.