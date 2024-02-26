Israeli strikes hit Lebanon's Baalbek for first time in Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli strikes on Monday hit the city of Baalbek in north-east Lebanon, 75km inside the country, for the first time since the Gaza war began on October 7.

A security source told The National that two Israeli air strikes targeted the vicinity of Baalbek, near the city, hitting an old building and causing several casualties.

It marks Israel's deepest strike inside Lebanon since a border conflict began at the Lebanon-Israel frontier between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel on October 8th when the Lebanese militant group opened a new front against Israel, amid the devastating war in Gaza.

Local media reported that two people were killed in the strike.

Shortly after, Israeli media reported that a rocket fired from Lebanon hit a chicken coop in the border community of Shtula, injuring one person. They were said to be in a stable condition.

The Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes against Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon, after the militant group shot down an Israeli drone.

Hezbollah said on Monday it had downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Lebanese territory with a surface-to-air missile.

It marks the second time the Lebanese armed group has announced it has downed this type of drone. Footage shared online showed the drone in flames as it plummeted to the ground.

The Israeli military said on Monday that two missile launches had targeted an Israeli Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle operating over Lebanon. The first, it said, was intercepted by Israel's 'David's Sling' Aerial Defence System but the drone "fell inside Lebanese territory" after a second launch.

Cross-border violence has killed at least 278 people in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including 44 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, 10 soldiers and six civilians have been killed, according to the Israeli army.