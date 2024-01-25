Kuwait arrests three to foil terror plot against mosques

Kuwait said it thwarted a plot against Shiite places of worship and arrested three suspected members of a terror organisation.
The suspects, of an undisclosed Arab nationality, have been referred to public prosecution, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement seen by Bloomberg on Thursday.
The security service was acting on surveillance and security tips. state news agency Kuna reported.
A suicide bomber in June 2015, identified at the time as a Saudi national, killed 26 worshippers and wounded more than 200 at a Shiite mosque in Kuwait.
That blast followed bomb attacks on Shiite mosques in Saudi Arabia, which were claimed by ISIS.
