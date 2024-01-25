Kuwait arrests three to foil terror plot against mosques

Kuwait said it thwarted a plot against Shiite places of worship and arrested three suspected members of a terror organisation.

The suspects, of an undisclosed Arab nationality, have been referred to public prosecution, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement seen by Bloomberg on Thursday.

The security service was acting on surveillance and security tips. state news agency Kuna reported.

A suicide bomber in June 2015, identified at the time as a Saudi national, killed 26 worshippers and wounded more than 200 at a Shiite mosque in Kuwait.

Read more Kuwait’s emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as Prime Minister

That blast followed bomb attacks on Shiite mosques in Saudi Arabia, which were claimed by ISIS.