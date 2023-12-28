Israeli forces raid West Bank money exchanges

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli security forces raided money exchange offices in Ramallah and other cities in the West Bank overnight in what Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said was an operation against the funding of Hamas.

The overnight raids were conducted in Ramallah, Al Bireh, Hebron, Halhul, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem and Jericho.

After the raids, Mr Gallant said Israel would declare five money exchange offices in the West Bank to be terrorist organisations due to alleged money transfers made to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant groups in Gaza.

Israeli forces arrested 21 people in the West Bank overnight in connection with the alleged transfer of funds to Palestinian militant groups.

Read more Gaza mother gives birth to quadruplets after walking 5km to flee war

The Israeli military said the raids were part of a joint investigation into suspected financing of Hamas through electronic transactions and cash. The operation involved Israel's Authority for the Prohibition of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, the Shin Bet intelligence agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Tax Authority, it said on X, formerly Twitter.

"As part of the joint investigation, an order was signed today by the Minister of Defence allowing an administrative seizure of the property," it said.

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces “seized about $2.5 million” from three exchange shops in Ramallah and two elsewhere in the West Bank.

إشتباكات متواصلة بين المقاومة وقوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحامها وسط مدينة رام الله بالضفة الغربية



واقتحمت قوات الاحتلال عدداً من محلات الصرافة في المدينة، واعتقلت أصحابها، كما فعلت في مختلف أنحاء الضفة الغربية الليلة الماضية. وأصيب ما لا يقل عن 12 فلسطينيا. pic.twitter.com/3YOmzgsGsP — Ayah 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@ayooosh04) December 28, 2023

In one incident, Israeli forces blew up the safe of an exchange house to confiscate the funds, the Qatar-based news outlet reported.

It said fierce clashes broke out in Al Manara Square in central Ramallah after Israeli vehicles entered at about 1am.

A Palestinian youth was killed, and 14 others were injured, after they were shot by Israeli forces at dawn on Thursday during confrontations near Al Manara roundabout, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Violence has flared across the occupied West Bank, with more than 312 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, the health ministry there said.

Six people were killed in an Israeli operation in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the ministry said. The army also struck the Nur Shams camp from the air earlier this week.

A UN report issued on Thursday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to "end unlawful killings" against the Palestinian population.

"The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling," UN rights chief Volker Turk said.