Gaza mother gives birth to quadruplets after walking miles to flee war

A woman has given birth to quadruplets in a hospital in southern Gaza, miles from her home in the north of the war-torn enclave.

Iman Al Masry fled her family's Beit Hanun home on foot, with her three children, days into the Israel-Gaza war which began on October 7 with Hamas's attack on Israel.

Ms Al Masry, 28, who was six months pregnant at the time, walked 5km to the Jabalia refugee camp, looking for a means of transport that would take them to Deir Al Balah further south.

She told AFP "the distance was too long".

"It affected my pregnancy," she said after giving birth to daughters Tia and Lynn and sons Yasser and Mohammed, by C-section on December 18.

Ammar and Iman Al Masri, displaced Palestinians who fled from their home in Beit Hanoun to escape Israeli bombardment, hold three of their four quadruplets. AFP

Ms Al Masry was quickly asked to leave the hospital with the newborns — without Mohammed who was too fragile to leave — to make room for other patients of the war.

Now, with Tia, Lynn and Yasser, they live in a cramped schoolroom turned shelter in Deir Al Balah along with about 50 other members of their extended family.

"Mohammed weighs only 1kg. He cannot survive," she said of the child she left behind at a hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

"When I left home, I had only some summer clothes for the children," she told AFP while lying on a foam mattress in a schoolroom-turned-shelter for her and her extended family.

"I thought the war would last a week or two and that afterwards we would go back home," she said.

More than 11 weeks later, her hope of ever going back are shattered.

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.4 million people, lies in ruins from the north to the south. According to UN estimates, the fighting has displaced 1.9 million Palestinians internally.

The conflict erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.

Israel retaliated with a relentless bombardment and a siege of Gaza followed by a ground invasion from October 27.

The campaign has killed at least 21,110 people, according to the latest toll issued by the Gaza Health Ministry, about two thirds of them women and children.

Like other mothers, Iman had hoped to follow tradition and celebrate the birth of her babies by "dousing them with rose water", she said.

Iman Al Masri walked 5km with three children after the war broke out. AFP

But 10 days on "we have not even been able to bathe them" she said, because of the difficulty of finding clean water in the devastated territory, where there is a dire shortage of basic food including milk, medicine and hygienic supplies such as diapers.

"Normally I would change the babies' diapers every two hours. But the situation is difficult and I must be thrifty," she said, adding that the newborns get only a fresh nappy in the morning and another in the evening.

Her husband Ammar Al Masry, 33, said he is devastated because he cannot provide for his family.

"I feel helpless," he said, surrounded by his six children in the foul-smelling schoolroom.

"I fear for my children. I don't know how to protect them," he said, adding that he spends most of his days outdoors searching for food.

"Tia (who has jaundice) must be breastfed and my wife needs nutritious food that contains protein. The children need milk and diapers. But I cannot get any of that."